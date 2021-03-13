English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Myanmar Coup | India steps up measures to check entry of Myanmar refugees

The directive cautioned that the four states were not authorized to accord refugee status to anyone entering India from Myanmar, as India is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

Associated Press
March 13, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
People look at a police vehicle after Sanchaung district has been seized in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)

People look at a police vehicle after Sanchaung district has been seized in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)

Four Indian states bordering Myanmar have stepped up measures to prevent refugees from entering India through a porous border following last month's military coup in the Southeast Asian country, a government official said Saturday.

India's Home Ministry asked the states to deal with such people strictly on a case-to-case basis on humanitarian grounds.

Myanmar coup | Outrage as 19-year-old activist's body exhumed at night by military

"I am aware of the Home Ministry directive, Kumar Abhishek, a government administrator in Serchhip district in Mizoram state, told reporters.

The directive cautioned that the four states were not authorized to accord refugee status to anyone entering India from Myanmar, as India is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

Close

Related stories

Indias Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh states border Myanmar.

The government directive came after scores of people, including some police officers, entered Mizoram after the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar.

Last week, Myanmar asked India to return several police officers who crossed the border.

Maria C.T. Zuali, a Mizoram state official in Champai district, said she received a letter from her Myanmar counterpart last week asking to return the officers to uphold the friendship between Myanmar and India.

Indian police have detained at least seven Myanmar police officers. They told Indian authorities they ran away because the Myanmar army was on their trail after they refused to obey orders.

Indian police did not explain what orders the officers had refused. They wore civilian clothes and were not armed.

India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) border with Myanmar, and is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar in different states.
Associated Press
TAGS: #India #Myanmar army #Myanmar coup #Myanmar police #Myanmar refugees
first published: Mar 13, 2021 06:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.