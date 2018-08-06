Mumbai: Visually-impaired students successfully complete computer course

The institute, run by Sam Balsara's daughter Tanya, was started 12 years ago.
A special convocation ceremony was held at a training institute - Balsara Institute in Jogeshwari - to honour their 12 visually impaired students, who successfully completed their vocational training in spoken English and computer course, as per a report in The Times of India.
The guest of honour was Shalini Saraswati, who had lost her limbs to amputation while battling with Rickettsial with morts, a rare bacterial infection. The resident of Bengaluru is now a marathoner, blade runner and public speaker.
Expressing gratitude to be given an opportunity to hear Saraswati talk, Sapna a recent graduate from Balsara Institute said: “The motivation for my success and strength has been my strong support system. I have been fortunate to find the avenues to get back on my feet.”