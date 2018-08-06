App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai: Visually-impaired students successfully complete computer course

The institute, run by Sam Balsara's daughter Tanya, was started 12 years ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A special convocation ceremony was held at a training institute - Balsara Institute in Jogeshwari - to honour their 12 visually impaired students, who successfully completed their vocational training in spoken English and computer course, as per a report in The Times of India.

The guest of honour was Shalini Saraswati, who had lost her limbs to amputation while battling with Rickettsial with morts, a rare bacterial infection. The resident of Bengaluru is now a marathoner, blade runner and public speaker.

Expressing gratitude to be given an opportunity to hear Saraswati talk, Sapna a recent graduate from Balsara Institute said: “The motivation for my success and strength has been my strong support system. I have been fortunate to find the avenues to get back on my feet.”

Tanya Balsara, with the help of her father Sam Balsara- the famous advertising executive -started Balsara Institute 12 years ago. Tanya, who lost her eyesight at a young age, said: "It makes me happy to see the youth become employable and can earn a decent income in the private sector."
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 09:40 pm

