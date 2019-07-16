App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Building Collapse | Building does not belong to us, says MHADA; confusion over ownership prevails

Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Confusion prevailed over the ownership of the 'Kausarbaug' building, believed to be 100 years old, which crumbled Tuesday morning in Dongri area of south Mumbai, killing 12 persons and trapping several others.

Part of the building, located in a congested lane in Tandel Street in the densely-populated locality, collapsed around 11.40 am, according to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped under the debris, civic officials said.

Close

While Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has alleged that residents had been complaining to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state, a top MHADA office-bearer denied that the building belonged to the authority.

Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and Jagtap.

Ghoslakar's statement came even as officials of MHADA reached the site to assess the situation.

Around 15 families were residing in the building, which as per the preliminary information, is 100-years-old.

Catch LIVE updates here. 
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #BMC #building collapse #Inida #MHADA #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.