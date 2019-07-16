Mumbai Building Collapse | Building does not belong to us, says MHADA; confusion over ownership prevails

Confusion prevailed over the ownership of the 'Kausarbaug' building, believed to be 100 years old, which crumbled Tuesday morning in Dongri area of south Mumbai, killing 12 persons and trapping several others.

Part of the building, located in a congested lane in Tandel Street in the densely-populated locality, collapsed around 11.40 am, according to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

About 40 to 50 people are feared trapped under the debris, civic officials said.

While Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap has alleged that residents had been complaining to MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to take prompt measures as the building was very old and in a dilapidated state, a top MHADA office-bearer denied that the building belonged to the authority.

Vinod Ghosalkar, chief of the repair board of MHADA, said the building did not belong to the housing body as mentioned by a few locals and Jagtap.

Ghoslakar's statement came even as officials of MHADA reached the site to assess the situation.

Around 15 families were residing in the building, which as per the preliminary information, is 100-years-old.