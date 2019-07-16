Dongri building collapse LIVE: 2 killed, 40-50 people feared trapped

Live now
Jul 16, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Will take action against those responsible for lapses: MHADA
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and DCP, Zone 1, Abhishek Trimukhe have arrived at the site.
"If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action," MHADA Chairman Uday Samant to news agency PTI.
State Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said his government's priority was to save lives of the people trapped under the collapsed building's debris. (PTI)
As per the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 years old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Dongri building collapse.
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae.
MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a
private builder for re-development. (PTI)
Officials said that at least two people have been killed while at least five injured in the incident, even as rescue operations continue. The injured have been admitted to the JJ Hospital and Habib Hospital, according to officials.
A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed today. More than 40 people, including children, are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue workers and NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot.
