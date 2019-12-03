Multiple steps taken to check cyber threats faced by national power grid: Govt

The government on December 3 said multiple steps have been taken to enhance security and check cyber threats faced by national power grid. Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh told the Rajya Sabha that national power grid comprises a large number of assets established across the country and interconnectedness is a key feature of networked world and cyber opportunity and threat are part of it.

"For curbing the cyber threats over national power grid, multiple steps have been taken. For securing transmission assets of power grid, communication from equipment of substations to control centres are done over dedicated optical fibre network owned by POWERGRID without any connectivity to external networks," he said.

Singh was replying to a question on whether a large number of assets of national power grid could be vulnerable to cyber attacks and what steps the government has taken to increase security across power grid in country.

The minister said these assets are further protected through multiple firewalls and systems, he said, are kept isolated from office networks to prevent any malicious online attack because of internet activity.