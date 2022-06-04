English
    Sidhu Moosewala's parents meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh

    In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

    June 04, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa.

    The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport here on Saturday, BJP sources said.

    In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday and held a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders. He will be leaving for Panchkula in Haryana to inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games'.

    The parents of Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants, earlier left for Chandigarh from their residence in Mansa. Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars. According to the autopsy report, Moosewala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.
