July 18, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai with the city and its suburbs receiving over 100 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Amidst a yellow alert issued by the IMD, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 109.7 mm of rainfall, the weather station at Colaba observed 102.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.