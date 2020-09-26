172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mht-cet-2020-admit-card-released-at-mahacet-org-check-how-to-download-it-5888541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHT CET 2020 admit card released at mahacet.org; check how to download it

The MHT CET 2020 exam for PCB group is to be held from October 1 to October 9.

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra CET Cell on September 26 released the MHT-CET admit card for the PCB group candidates. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2020 exam for PCB group is to be held from October 1 to October 9 at centres spread across the state. Students are required to bring a copy of their admit card to their examination centre, failing which they will not be allowed to sit the exam.

Candidates are advised to check their admit card for correct personal details, date of examination, time and venue along with COVID-19 precaution instructions.

Here is how you can download MHT CET 2020 admit card:

Close

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the candidate’s login section.

Step 3: Enter your credentials in the provided field and log in.

Step 4: On the new page, look for the option that says “download hall tickets”

Step 5: Select the subject (PCB) and hit the search tab

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 03:01 pm

