MC Election Update Today February 7: PM Modi cancels UP visit due to bad weather, to address people virtually at 12.30 pm

A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

Highlights:

-- PM Modi cancels UP visit due to bad weather, to address people virtually at 12.30 pm

-- Honest govt can be formed in Uttarakhand for the first time, says Arvind Kejriwal

-- AAP leaders want to loot Punjab, alleges Charanjit Singh Channi

-- Rahul Gandhi's virtual rally watched by over 11 lakh people: Congress

=========================================================

Deep in debt, Punjab can’t afford any new populist schemes, data shows

Punjab’s electorate is no stranger to being wooed with freebies ahead of elections or being handed out generous subsidies by the government of the day. The state’s farmers, for instance, have been getting free power for years, which led to indiscriminate use of tube wells to extract water. Vulnerable households such as those below the poverty line or belonging to scheduled castes and backward classes have been getting 200 units of free power and industry subsidised power. Read more here

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses public meeting in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Bageshwar.

JUST IN: Due to weather issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to travel to Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor to address the 'Jan Chaupal' rally. He will now address the people of UP virtually at 12:30 pm today.

Honest govt can be formed in Uttarakhand for the first time, says Arvind Kejriwal

This is a historic election wherein a major change is possible. For the first time, an honest government can be formed in Uttarakhand. Corruption can be ended, said Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Haridwar.

Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on February 7 offered prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.



#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JuuQTMiiGV — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in Goa tomorrow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Goa on February 8 to interact with citizens throughout the day.

Smt. @priyankagandhi will be in Goa tomorrow to interact with citizens throughout the day. Stay tuned to our SM platforms to watch her LIVE. FB: https://t.co/NPOcx4pW6n YT: https://t.co/g2POk6TV2t Insta: https://t.co/C0Mr9TibFF TW: https://t.co/NGgQ2sFTl9 pic.twitter.com/m668f8jh8f — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2022

PM Modi to address 'Jan Chaupal' In UP's Bijnor today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the voters of Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh through 'Jan Chaupal' at 11.30 am today. It will be the prime minister's first physical rally after the election commission relaxes COVID-19 curbs.

Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in UP's Katra, Sikandrabad today

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Katra (Shahjahanpur) and Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr) assembly constituencies today.

Won't let any 'MLA's son' get chairmanship in Congress, says Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he would not let any ‘MLA’s son’ get the chairmanship in the party and that only workers would be valued for their work.



#WATCH | I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get...will resign if someone privileged gets it...: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (06.02) pic.twitter.com/ZcWtpGVU1k — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Sonia Gandhi not in Congress' star campaigners list for 4th phase of UP polls

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, does not figure among the party's star campaigners for the fourth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

AAP leaders want to loot Punjab, alleges Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi attacked the AAP, alleging that its leaders have come from Delhi to loot Punjab. He also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying how can he call himself an 'aam aadmi' (common man) while staying in expensive hotels whenever he visits Punjab for the February 20 state assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi's virtual rally watched by over 11 lakh people: Congress

The 'Awaaz Punjab Di' virtual rally addressed yesterday by Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana was watched by more than 11 lakh people, said the Congress. The rally had gone live on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and was telecast live on LED screens installed across Punjab.

Sidhu humbled, Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial (CM) face for the high-stakes Punjab assembly polls, a recognition that was also coveted by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Gandhi made this announcement addressing a virtual rally, where Sidhu also hailed the party's decision to make Channi the CM face following the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh last September. As soon as Gandhi declared the CM face, Sidhu rose from his seat, held Channi's hand and raised it, in a rare show of unity.

Congress candidate in UP polls joins BJP

Savita Pandey, Congress candidate from the Tarabganj constituency in the Gonda district in upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP said Pandey, along with her supporters, joined the party at its state headquarters in Lucknow. She said she joined the BJP after being influenced by the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.