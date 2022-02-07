Assembly elections 2022 roundup: SP makes a spirituous promise, Manipur CM’s son-in-law raises eyebrows and Punjab Congress settles on CM

Congress' choosing Charanjit Singh Channi (fourth from left) as its Punjab CM candidate has upset a few. Navjot Singh Sidhu (third from left) has pledged support while Sunil Jhakar (fifth from left) has quit active politics. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)

EC eases rules for public gathering

With the waning of the third wave, the Election Commission has allowed rally organisers to have 50% of occupancy for indoor gatherings and 30% for outdoor ones.

Why is it important?

With few days left for the elections to start, the EC’s decision allows for wider participation. The organisers have been made responsible for this arrangement and nodal officers for ensuring compliance. Ban on road shows, pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions remain.

In UP, Akhilesh Yadav makes a ‘vodka’ promise to solve a potato crisis

To prevent wastage of potatoes, the Samajwadi Party chief has promised to consider even a vodka plant. At an election rally in western UP’s Karhal, he said that if voted into power his government would give a subsidy to food-processing units, to convert potatoes into chips and snacks. He added that they would even set up the alcohol-manufacturing unit if needed.

Why is it important?

Few years ago, in 2018, farmers had dumped their excess harvest in front of the CM Yogi Adityanath’s house. They were protesting against the minimum support price that was being offered, which was half of what they had demanded. This year, farmers of western UP (where lies the potato belt) have a problem of excess. During the pandemic, there was a severe shortage of potato and prices went up, and seeing an opportunity many farmers planted the crop.

Cong promises to bring mining back in Goa

At the release of the party’s manifesto, P Chidambaram said that the party will revive the mining industry in the state within months of being voted into power.

Why is it important?

Last October, the CAG had pulled up the state government for “understating” its fiscal and revenue deficit. The opposition parties have also been accusing the state government of being bankrupt. It is against this backdrop that Chidambaram has pitched reviving the states’ finances. In 2018, the Supreme Court had quashed 88 mining leases saying that the leases had expired in 2007.

MLA son-in-law five times richer than Manipur CM

While filing his nomination papers, MLA of Sagolband RK Imo who is also the son-in-law of the state’s chief minister N Biren Singh has declared assets worth a little over Rs 5 crore. This is five times Biren’s declared assets, which is a little over Rs 1 crore.

Why is it important?

Imo, who has emerged as the richest candidate in the state, was one of the two MLAs–the other being Yamthong Haokip–who had defected to BJP in November 2021 while retaining their MLA seats won on a Congress ticket. Imo had been expelled from Congress in 2020.

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi on Punjab CM announcement

BJP in charge for the state elections and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has questioned how Rahul Gandhi could announce the CM candidate, when Gandhi held no official post. Congress has picked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi once again.

Why is it important?

The state CM’s candidature was being closely followed since it had strong contenders. Among the candidates were Congress’ state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar, whose names were even part of a tele-survey the party conducted. After the CM candidate announcement, Sidhu declared his support to Channi, Jakhar resigned from electoral politics.