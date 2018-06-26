App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man threatens to blow up Guwahati using a fake Twitter account

Ikramul confessed that he had morphed the photo of his brother-in-law, Jakir Hussain and created the fake Twitter account in his name.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a unique way of taking revenge, a man from Assam created a fake Twitter account in the name of his brother-in-law and posted controversial messages. The account also threatened to blow up Guwahati on Independence Day, August 15.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Jakir Hussain, a resident of Jamoguri in Nagaon, Assam was clueless about a fake Twitter account opened in his name and the anti-establishment posts shared through it. The account in the name of @ChannelJakkir had tweeted on June 22 saying, “Moi 15 August Guwahati City may Bom Blast Karuga.” (I will do a bomb blast on Guwahati on August 15.)

On receiving information about the tweet, the Nagaon Police immediately got into action and apprehended Hussain from his village in Jamoguri. However, post preliminary investigations and the fact that his name, photograph and address was clearly mentioned in the tweets, it was apparent that he was not the culprit. After investigating further, they found out that Hussain’s sister had moved back to her parent’s house after accusing her husband, Ikramul Haque of torturing her. She had also filed a case against Haque at the Dhing Police station.

Ikramul owns a small computer shop in Dhing which falls in Nagaon, Assam. The police suspected Ikramul’s involvement in the matter, apprehended him and remanded him to police custody. Eventually, Ikramul confessed that he had morphed the photo of his brother-in-law, Jakir Hussain and created the fake Twitter account in his name. Then, he posted the bomb blast tweet and several other communally sensitive comments, especially against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This was Ikramul’s way of taking revenge against his wife’s family for filing a case of marital cruelty against him.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #Ikramul Haque #India #Trending News

