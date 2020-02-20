App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Man held for 'offensive' Facebook post on UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Man held for 'offensive' FB post on Yogi Adityanath

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A trader has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly sharing a Facebook post deemed "offensive" against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on February 20. The accused, identified as Chand Quraishi, is a resident of Jewar town and was arrested in the evening on February 19, they said.

When contacted, Quraishi said he shared the post by "mistake".

A police official told PTI, "Quraishi had shared a post on Facebook which was deemed offensive against the chief minister. A complaint was filed at Jewar police station by a local resident after which the accused, a trader, was arrested."

Close

Quraishi has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others, the police said.

related news

In June 2019, two persons were arrested in UP's Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against the chief minister.

Prior to that, a Noida-based journalist, the head, and the editor of a private TV news channel were also arrested over "objectionable content" against Adityanath.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.