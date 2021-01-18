MARKET NEWS

Man arrested for duping 22,000 people of Rs 70 lakh using online shopping fraud

The man used names of several online shopping websites to dupe the victims

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

Mumbai Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly cheating 22,000 people of more than Rs 70 lakh, by using an online shopping ruse.

The accused was arrested on January 16 by the Bandra Kurla Complex Cyber Police and an FIR has been registered against him under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, ANI reported.

Police told the news agency that the man used names of several online shopping websites to dupe the victims – most of whom are women.

Further investigations into the case are underway, it added.
