Mallya says he 'has and will continue to make efforts' to settle PSBs' dues

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday said that "he has made and will continue to make every effort to settle with public sector banks (PSBs)," according to a report by Reuters.

Earlier this month, Moneycontrol had reported that India has made its first move to clamp down on big bank loan defaulters under a new law.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed fresh charges against Mallya under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance in the IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) loan fraud case.

The ED moved the court against Mallya, seeking to declare him a 'fugitive offender' and to confiscate his assets worth Rs 12,500 crore.

Officials said the central investigative agency filed an application before a special court in Mumbai, under the recently promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, which empowers it to confiscate "all linked assets" of an absconding loan defaulter.

The agency was said to have sought the court's permission to "confiscate" assets worth more than Rs 9,000 crore of the beleaguered businessman and his firms under the ordinance.

"The SBI, which is the consortium leader, has calculated the amount (of the loan) to the tune of Rs 9,990.07 crore (including applied interest) as on May 15, 2018," the agency said in the charge sheet.

The ED alleged that Mallya and KAL officials "hatched a criminal conspiracy for obtaining/sanctioning of bank loan to Ms KAL in gross violations of established procedures and the firm had no intention for repayment of the loan."

The ED had in 2017, filed its first charge sheet against Mallya, who is now in London, in the Rs 900 crore bank loan fraud case. It is said to have attached assets worth Rs 9,890 crore in this case till now.