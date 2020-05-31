App
India
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

According to a report, the Maharashtra government is not ready to relax restrictions yet, as a large part of the total confirmed cases in the country have been reported from the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on the new lockdown rules in the state and release guidelines regarding the same by May 31 evening, News18 Lokmat has reported.

According to the report, the state government is not ready to relax restrictions yet as a large part of the total confirmed cases in the country have been reported from Maharashtra. Sources told the news channel that not many restrictions are expected to be lifted, and the lockdown will continue as before in Maharashtra.

Moreover, according to the report, areas will now be divided only into two zones: containment and non-containment. Containment zones, according to the report, will not be granted any relaxation. Only a few relaxations are likely in terms of the opening of standalone shops and some outdoor physical activity, according to officials.

On May 20, the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown until June 30 in containment areas. With a focus on resumption of economic activities, the government has termed this phase as 'Unlock 1.0'.

As per a release by the government, the guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020.

The key highlight in the fresh guidelines is that religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and malls will be allowed to reopen from June 8. Areas outside containment zones will be opened up in a phased manner. However, this will be done in consultation with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

First Published on May 31, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Maharashtra

