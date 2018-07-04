Maharashtra plastic ban: Bottled water makers now allowed to decide buyback charge

Packaged water and drinks manufacturers can heave a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra government has now exempted them from the banned plastic list. The plastic ban came into effect in the state from June 23. There is no levy granted to any industry except retail packaging and now packaged drinks manufacturers.

On Monday, a revised notification was issued which suggests a refundable charge for PET bottles. As per the notification, the manufacturers are allowed to decide the rate they want to impose during purchase. The scheme will be implemented in the state from July 11.

As per a report in The Times of India, the manufacturers are not in favour of the buyback rates and are opposing the same. They feel the rates are very high, especially for the smaller bottles. However, as per the notification, PET bottles of less than 500ml capacity have been banned for drinking water.

It further added that they would recommend a refundable buyback charge of Rs 2 for bottles with 500ml to 1 litre capacity. One litre bottles can be charged Re 1. This charge will be over and above MRP. The refund will be given when the empty bottle is taken back.

However, experts say that this rule will never be sustainable because the government wants the recycler to pay Rs 2 for a bottle which is costing 63 paise. The above rule is also applicable for Milk pouches under the scheme. A refundable charge of 50p will be charged for a pouch of milk.

Maharashtra alone produces 1,100 metric tonnes of plastic garbage. Nearly 1.2 crore PET bottles are manufactured every day in the state. Every day as many as 30 lakh less-than-500ml bottles and 25 lakh 500ml PET bottles are circulated.