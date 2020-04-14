App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh govt will follow Centre's guidelines on lockdown: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 730 COVID-19 cases with 50 deaths.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extending the national lockdown to fight coronavirus till May 3, the Madhya Pradesh government has said that it will draft a plan on the implementation after the Centre issues guidelines on Wednesday.

Announcing that the lockdown in the state will remain in force till May 3, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Prime Minister has guided the entire country. The country and Madhya Pradesh will follow the path shown by the Prime Minister to defeat the coronavirus pandemic".

Also read: Lockdown Extended Till May 3; Restrictions May Be Eased In Some Areas After April 20

He said the state government will prepare its strategy after the Centre issues the guidelines and added that the lockdown will remain in force in Madhya Pradesh till May 3.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 730 COVID-19 cases with 50 deaths.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

