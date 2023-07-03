Lufthansa introduces specially curated cuisines for Indian passengers

The meals for economy and premium economy class will include hot breakfast options in Indian as well as Western style.

Lufthansa has introduced specially-curated Indian food offerings to enhance its in-flight dining experience for Indian passengers flying into as well as from India. The airline said that the move aligns with its goal of providing exceptional culinary experience to its valued Indian customers.

The meals for economy and premium economy class will include hot breakfast options in Indian as well as Western style. Economy passengers will be able to choose from two main course meals of Western or Indian style while premium economy class will have main course options of (Indian style and Western style), (Western style and Indian AVML) and Indian style with 60 percent veg and Western style with 40 percent chicken.

Snacks like wraps and sandwiches, and beverages like masala tea and coffee, along with special meal options will also be available in both classes. The premium economy segment will have an additional option of cold breakfast and dinner variants.

Lufthansa said, “The Business Class will consist of special offerings like an Express Menu, hot meals with unique bread options such as mixed veg paranthas, which will be served together with German bread/rolls along with new salad options.”

The passengers here would have an option of three main courses - Western style with 50 percent meat, Western style with 30 percent fish and Indian style with 40 percent vegetarian, accompanied by pickles, saunf supari and raita. The airline will also offer cheese and dessert service, including fresh fruits, ice cream, three kinds of cheese, and regional beverages like lassi, masala tea and fresh lemonade for passengers.

The first class passengers will have the choice of two Western and two Indian main courses along with two cold appetisers, welcome drinks with premium nuts, a wide variety of bread options, four different rolls, two cold appetisers, and much more. This category will also include a cold plate and snack selection of one Western-style cold plate and one Indian-style cold plate. The first class will have an option of dine-on-demand.