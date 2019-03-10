Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule LIVE: EC says no to simultaneous polls in J&K, cites security reasons

Sunil Arora, CEC: No simultaneous polls to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. The commission has been assessing the prevailing situation in the state. Reqirement of central forces and other logistics and preparedness of the state for the election on key factors, including recent developments. Based on inputs and recommendations of stakeholders... requirement of security forces in wake of recent developments... the Commission has decided to announce only schedule of Parliament elections... decision to be taken soon. Commission has also decided for more effective monitoring to appoint three special observers for Jammu and Kashmir.