Mar 10, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule LIVE: EC says no to simultaneous polls in J&K, cites security reasons

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases till May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced today

highlights

  • Mar 10, 07:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 10, 07:14 PM (IST)

    "Ultimately back to 'We the people' -- the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders and destroying brotherhood amongst different communities," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    Read the full article here

  • Mar 10, 06:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 10, 06:29 PM (IST)

  • Mar 10, 06:26 PM (IST)

    "Why have we made EVMs some kind of football? The process of EVMs... is being done by a highly expert technical committee," says CEC Sunil Arora, while answering a question about EVMs. 

  • Mar 10, 06:17 PM (IST)

    With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

    Read the full article here

  • Mar 10, 06:15 PM (IST)
  • Mar 10, 06:14 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism.

  • Mar 10, 06:13 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years.

  • Mar 10, 06:10 PM (IST)
  • Mar 10, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Reacting to the Election Commission's announcement that no simultaneous polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that "in 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods", stating that the decision "shows how badly the BJP & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K". 

  • Mar 10, 06:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 10, 06:02 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora, CEC: All by-polls as pending on March 9 shall be conducted with the general elections

  • Mar 10, 05:54 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora, CEC: No simultaneous polls to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. The commission has been assessing the prevailing situation in the state. Reqirement of central forces and other logistics and preparedness of the state for the election on key factors, including recent developments. Based on inputs and recommendations of stakeholders... requirement of security forces in wake of recent developments... the Commission has decided to announce only schedule of Parliament elections... decision to be taken soon. Commission has also decided for more effective monitoring to appoint three special observers for Jammu and Kashmir. 

  • Mar 10, 05:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 10, 05:42 PM (IST)

    States in single phase: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshdweep, Delhi, Pondicherry, Chandigarh. Total 22 states going in single phase. 

    States in two phases: Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura

    States in three phases: Assam, Chhattisgarh 

    States in four phases: Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha

    States in five phases: J&K

    States in six phases: None

    States in seven phases: UP, Bihar, West Bengal

  • Mar 10, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Phase 1
    91 constituencies (20 states)

    Phase 2
    97 (13 states)

    Phase 3
    115 (14 states)

    Phase 4
    71 (9 states)

    Phase 5
    51 (7 states)

    Phase 6
    59 (7 states)

    Phase 7
    59 (8 states)

  • Mar 10, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Phase 7
    Issue of notification: 27-4-2019
    Voting: 19 May

  • Mar 10, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Phase 6
    Issue of notification: 16-4-2019
    Voting: 12 May

  • Mar 10, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Phase 5
    Issue of notification: 10-4-2019
    Voting: 6 May

  • Mar 10, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Phase 4
    Issue of notification: 2-4-2019
    Voting: 29 April 

  • Mar 10, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Phase 3
    Issue of notification: 28-3-2019
    Last date of nomination: 4-4-2019
    Scrutiny date: 5-4-2019
    Withdrawal last date: 8-4-2019
    Voting: 23 April 

  • Mar 10, 05:32 PM (IST)

    Phase 2
    Issue of notification: 19-3-2019
    Last date of nomination: 26-3-2019
    Scrutiny date: 27-3-2019
    Withdrawal last date: 29-3-2019
    Voting: 18 April 

  • Mar 10, 05:31 PM (IST)

    Phase 1
    Issue of notification: 18-3-2019
    Last date of nomination: 25-3-2019
    Scrutiny date: 26-3-2019
    Withdrawal last date: 28-3-2019
    Voting date: 11-4-2019

  • Mar 10, 05:31 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora, CEC:  Seven phases instead of nine phases this time around.

  • Mar 10, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora, CEC: All provisions of MCC shall be applied to content posted on social media by candidates and parties 

  • Mar 10, 05:25 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora, CEC: Comprehensive measures are being taken for voters in remote locations through folk arts, community radio, electronic media and social media

  • Mar 10, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Sunil Arora, CEC: 1950 will be the new voter helpline.

