Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule LIVE: EC says no to simultaneous polls in J&K, cites security reasons

Mar 10, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule
"Ultimately back to 'We the people' -- the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders and destroying brotherhood amongst different communities," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
"Why have we made EVMs some kind of football? The process of EVMs... is being done by a highly expert technical committee," says CEC Sunil Arora, while answering a question about EVMs.
Lok Sabha polls: EC announces 7-phase election, counting day on May 23
Four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim -- will also head for simultaneous Assembly elections. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.
With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force. Amongst other things, the code bars the government from announcing policy decisions.
Election Commission imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect
Announcing the seven-phase schedule for 2019 Lok Sabha polls beginning April 11, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said 10 lakhs polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakhs in 2014.
PM Modi: In 2014, the people comprehensively rejected the UPA. There was unprecedented anger over the UPA’s corruption, nepotism and policy paralysis. India’s self-confidence was at an all-time low and the people of India wanted to rid the nation of such decay and pessimism.
PM Modi: Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years.
Reacting to the Election Commission's announcement that no simultaneous polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that "in 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods", stating that the decision "shows how badly the BJP & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K".
Sunil Arora, CEC: All by-polls as pending on March 9 shall be conducted with the general elections
Sunil Arora, CEC: No simultaneous polls to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. The commission has been assessing the prevailing situation in the state. Reqirement of central forces and other logistics and preparedness of the state for the election on key factors, including recent developments. Based on inputs and recommendations of stakeholders... requirement of security forces in wake of recent developments... the Commission has decided to announce only schedule of Parliament elections... decision to be taken soon. Commission has also decided for more effective monitoring to appoint three special observers for Jammu and Kashmir.
States in single phase: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshdweep, Delhi, Pondicherry, Chandigarh. Total 22 states going in single phase.
States in two phases: Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura
States in three phases: Assam, Chhattisgarh
States in four phases: Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha
States in five phases: J&K
States in six phases: None
States in seven phases: UP, Bihar, West Bengal
Phase 1
91 constituencies (20 states)
Phase 2
97 (13 states)
Phase 3
115 (14 states)
Phase 4
71 (9 states)
Phase 5
51 (7 states)
Phase 6
59 (7 states)
Phase 7
59 (8 states)
Phase 7
Issue of notification: 27-4-2019
Voting: 19 May
Phase 6
Issue of notification: 16-4-2019
Voting: 12 May
Phase 5
Issue of notification: 10-4-2019
Voting: 6 May
Phase 4
Issue of notification: 2-4-2019
Voting: 29 April
Phase 3
Issue of notification: 28-3-2019
Last date of nomination: 4-4-2019
Scrutiny date: 5-4-2019
Withdrawal last date: 8-4-2019
Voting: 23 April
Phase 2
Issue of notification: 19-3-2019
Last date of nomination: 26-3-2019
Scrutiny date: 27-3-2019
Withdrawal last date: 29-3-2019
Voting: 18 April
Phase 1
Issue of notification: 18-3-2019
Last date of nomination: 25-3-2019
Scrutiny date: 26-3-2019
Withdrawal last date: 28-3-2019
Voting date: 11-4-2019
Sunil Arora, CEC: Seven phases instead of nine phases this time around.
Sunil Arora, CEC: All provisions of MCC shall be applied to content posted on social media by candidates and parties
Sunil Arora, CEC: Comprehensive measures are being taken for voters in remote locations through folk arts, community radio, electronic media and social media
Sunil Arora, CEC: 1950 will be the new voter helpline.