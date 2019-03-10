App
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assembly polls deferred as Centre mishandled J&K situation: Congress

Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir said it was a golden chance for the Centre to hold assembly elections to give an elected government to the people

Congress
Congress
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on March 10 alleged that assembly elections in the state were deferred due to the Centre's "mishandling" of the situation. The Election Commission Sunday announced that Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with general elections.

"The Centre's tall claims regarding the situation in the state stand exposed. The Centre has itself certified that the situation is out of control and not conducive for holding simultaneous polls,” Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir said in a statement.

Mir said it was a golden chance for the Centre to hold assembly elections to give an elected government to the people, as all political parties favoured simultaneously elections in the state.

“But, the Centre has once again failed to hold assembly elections citing volatile situation as the reason which is indicative of utter failure of the Centre to respect the urges and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The PCC president recalled that during the UPA government's tenure, elections were conducted in 2014 despite unfavourable conditions, but the state recorded the "highest poll percentage".

“This time, elections have been deferred due to the mishandling of the situation on the part of the Centre,” Mir alleged.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said deferment of assembly polls will send out wrong signals to people within and outside the state.

He said the Chief Election Commissioner during his presser in New Delhi repeatedly cited recent incidents of violence in Kashmir as the reason for not holding assembly polls.

“If that is true, then how could Lok Sabha polls be held? Even the J-K Governor recently said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented him for 'successful' conduct of civic elections in Jammu and Kashmir. When these polls could be held, what is the logic for deferring assembly polls?” Tarigami questioned.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 07:36 pm

