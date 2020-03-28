Lockdown 'botched-up', India deserves better: Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on March 28 slammed the Union government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that the lockdown has been "botched up" and there has been "non-existent" treatment and care facilities for people needing such services. India's response to COVID-19 needs to get better, he said in a tweet.

"For all our optimism, the bitter truth is India's COVID-19 response needs to get better than just banking on a botched-up lockdown, less than 10 COVID-19 test per million and non-existent COVID treatment and care facilities for people needing such services. India deserves better," the former JD(U) leader said.

In his tweets, Kishor has been highlighting the hardships being faced by migrants following the lockdown and attacked official handling of their plight.

His constant criticism of the BJP and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar over the amended citizenship law and the measures like NPR and NRC had led to his expulsion from the Bihar party.

Following the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, Kishor had described the length of the shutdown "a bit too long" and taken a dig at the government, saying this is the price one pays for "being behind the curve".