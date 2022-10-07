English
    News Highlights | Roger Binny could replace Sourav Ganguly as next BCCI president

    News Highlights October 7: Former India cricketer Roger Binny frontrunner to replace Sourav Ganguly as next BCCI President, official decision to be taken soon, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

    The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
    • October 07, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

      Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata tomorrow 

      Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at the carnival in the city tomorrow to toast the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said. 

    • October 07, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST

      Workers of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena come face to face over ownership of party's 'shakha' (office) in Korpi in Maharashtra's Thane; Police give a key each to both groups to use 'shakha': Official (PTI)

    • October 07, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST

      Roger Binny could replace Sourav Ganguly as next BCCI president

      Former India cricketer Roger Binny frontrunner to replace Sourav Ganguly as the next BCCI President, official decision to be taken soon, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

    • October 07, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

      In 2022, Jammu & Kashmir sees highest tourist footfall in last 75 years

      We expect to get more tourists next year, said the president of the Shikara Association Dal Lake, Srinagar. He added: “We're focusing on tourism infrastructure including upgrading houseboats. The govt should also help us.”

    • October 07, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

      CBI files another charge sheet against Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

      The CBI has filed another charge sheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president Anubrata Mondal before the Special CBI court, Asansol (West Bengal) in a case related to cattle smuggling.

    • October 07, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

      Amit Shah reviews reasons responsible for recurring floods in Assam

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 7 reviewed the reasons responsible for recurring floods and the steps taken by the Govt to tackle the problem, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

      The Home Minister, during the review meeting, emphasised on a long-term solution to the perennial issue of floods. He also stressed inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination for making Assam flood free, Sarma added.

    • October 07, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

      Exercise caution in India due to crime & terrorism: US travel advisory ##Exercise caution in India due to crime & terrorism: US travel advisory 

    • October 07, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

      CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land for jobs scam

      The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 7 filed a charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and 14 others, in connection with the land for jobs scam, officials told PTI.

    • October 07, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

      JUST IN: IAS Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Home), Govt of NCT of Delhi. He will also continue to hold his current post of Special Officer, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

    • October 07, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

      MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi to lead India delegation to 6th Summit of CICA

      -- Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

      -- She will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

      -- Meenakashi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Georgia on 10-11 October and Kazakhstan on 12-13 October.

      -- During the visit to Georgia, MoS will be meeting the country's foreign minister & other senior dignitaries.

      -- She'll also interact with Indian students there

    • October 07, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

      EC tells Uddhav Thackeray to reply with relevant documents on Sena’s 'Bow & Arrow' symbol claim

      The Election Commission of India on October 7 asked Uddhav Thackeray to reply to the Commission with his "comments & relevant documents" on the Shiv Sena's 'Bow & Arrow' symbol claim by 2pm on October 8.

      On October 4, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had moved an application before the Election Commission to allot the symbol of 'Bow & Arrow' to the Shiv Sena faction led by him in view of the by-poll from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency

    • October 07, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

      US hiring slows in September as unemployment rate dips

      -- Hiring in the US economy slowed slightly in September, as expected, while the jobless rate ticked back down to the same level as July, the government reported Friday.

      -- The data showed 263,000 jobs were added last month, while the unemployment rate slipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, the Labor Department said.

    News

