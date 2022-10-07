News Highlights | Roger Binny could replace Sourav Ganguly as next BCCI president

October 07, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi to lead India delegation to 6th Summit of CICA

-- Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

-- She will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

-- Meenakashi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Georgia on 10-11 October and Kazakhstan on 12-13 October.

-- During the visit to Georgia, MoS will be meeting the country's foreign minister & other senior dignitaries.

-- She'll also interact with Indian students there