News Highlights | Roger Binny could replace Sourav Ganguly as next BCCI president

Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata tomorrow
Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at the carnival in the city tomorrow to toast the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said.
Roger Binny could replace Sourav Ganguly as next BCCI president
CBI files another charge sheet against Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Exercise caution in India due to crime & terrorism: US travel advisory
CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land for jobs scam
EC tells Uddhav Thackeray to reply with relevant documents on Sena’s 'Bow & Arrow' symbol claim
US hiring slows in September as unemployment rate dips
Pakistan is duty bound to ensure the safety of all Indians in custody: MEA on Indian prisoners
More flights needed on Darbhanga-Delhi route: Bihar govt
The situation is still not normal: MEA spokesperson on LAC situation
Rajnath Singh reaches the Medanta hospital to visit Mulayam Singh Yadav
Around 50 people have been rescued so far: Arindam Bagchi on Indians stuck in Myanmar
Concept Note issued on Central Bank Digital Currency
I'm here to highlight the biggest scam in India: YSR Telangana Party chief
Nobel Peace Prize 2022 awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus
Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition critical, still on life-saving drugs: Medanta Hospital
After he became the PM, the real development of the northeast began: Home Minister in Gangtok
Narendra Modi govt has decided to set up around 65,000 active PACS: Home Minister in Gangtok
Hero Vida V1 bookings begin on 10th October
Hero Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
Both Vida variants get features like a 7-inch touch screen, keyless control, two-way throttle, SOS alert, and more
Women's Asia Cup | INDvPAK: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against India
Hero Motocorp to launch its new two-wheeler christened Hero Vida V1 today
Chinese mobile-maker Xiaomi may move its operations from India to Pakistan after Indian govt freezes its assets worth $676M: Sources
Uttarkashi Avalanche | Till now, 19 bodies have been recovered
3 more bodies recovered, death toll goes up to 19 in Uttarakhand avalanche tragedy
Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi court verdict likely today on 'Shivling' carbon dating
Government asks Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to name his successor: PTI
Sohail Ghaffar, former Air India pilot arrested by NCB in Mumbai drugs case
NCB recovered approx 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in Mumbai godown
Just In: Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai
India reports 1,997 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases at 30,362
ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab in excise policy case
Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra: IITM office
NCB seizes Rs 120 crore worth drugs from Mumbai, arrests former Air India pilot
Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis': Joe Biden on Vladimir Putin
Workers of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena come face to face over ownership of party's 'shakha' (office) in Korpi in Maharashtra's Thane; Police give a key each to both groups to use 'shakha': Official (PTI)
Former India cricketer Roger Binny frontrunner to replace Sourav Ganguly as the next BCCI President, official decision to be taken soon, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
In 2022, Jammu & Kashmir sees highest tourist footfall in last 75 years
We expect to get more tourists next year, said the president of the Shikara Association Dal Lake, Srinagar. He added: “We're focusing on tourism infrastructure including upgrading houseboats. The govt should also help us.”
CBI files another charge sheet against Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
The CBI has filed another charge sheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president Anubrata Mondal before the Special CBI court, Asansol (West Bengal) in a case related to cattle smuggling.
Amit Shah reviews reasons responsible for recurring floods in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 7 reviewed the reasons responsible for recurring floods and the steps taken by the Govt to tackle the problem, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The Home Minister, during the review meeting, emphasised on a long-term solution to the perennial issue of floods. He also stressed inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination for making Assam flood free, Sarma added.
Exercise caution in India due to crime & terrorism: US travel advisory
"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime & terrorism" US travel advisory issued on Oct 05 for its citizens travelling to India pic.twitter.com/RQ23GQJLMS— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022
CBI chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land for jobs scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 7 filed a charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and 14 others, in connection with the land for jobs scam, officials told PTI.
JUST IN: IAS Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Home), Govt of NCT of Delhi. He will also continue to hold his current post of Special Officer, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi to lead India delegation to 6th Summit of CICA
-- Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
-- She will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.
-- Meenakashi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Georgia on 10-11 October and Kazakhstan on 12-13 October.
-- During the visit to Georgia, MoS will be meeting the country's foreign minister & other senior dignitaries.
-- She'll also interact with Indian students there
EC tells Uddhav Thackeray to reply with relevant documents on Sena’s 'Bow & Arrow' symbol claim
The Election Commission of India on October 7 asked Uddhav Thackeray to reply to the Commission with his "comments & relevant documents" on the Shiv Sena's 'Bow & Arrow' symbol claim by 2pm on October 8.
On October 4, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had moved an application before the Election Commission to allot the symbol of 'Bow & Arrow' to the Shiv Sena faction led by him in view of the by-poll from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency
US hiring slows in September as unemployment rate dips
-- Hiring in the US economy slowed slightly in September, as expected, while the jobless rate ticked back down to the same level as July, the government reported Friday.
-- The data showed 263,000 jobs were added last month, while the unemployment rate slipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, the Labor Department said.