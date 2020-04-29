App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Left too soon’: Tributes pour in on social media as Irrfan Khan passes away

Tributes have been pouring in for Irrfan Khan from actors, members of the film industry, prominent personalities and politicians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Irrfan Khan
File image: Irrfan Khan

Acclaimed Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 54.

He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 28 to seek treatment for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour earlier, which required medical attention and kept the actor away from Bollywood for a year.

Khan starred in films such as Maqbool, The Namesake, Life of Pi, Paan Singh Tomar and Haasil, among others.

He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan Khan.

As soon as the news of Khan’s demise broke, tributes poured in from the Indian film industry and from across the world.

In fact, one of the first to tweet about Khan’s demise was Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. (sic)” Sircar tweeted.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. Folded hands. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas Folded hands.”

Others from the film Industry, such as filmmaker Karan Johan, also tweeted his condolence saying: “Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she is "deeply saddened". "Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon.. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. It's a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma remembered Khan as a "phenomenal actor". "Such an inspiration his performances have been for me. He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today. RIP Irrfan Khan. OM Shanti," she tweeted.

Khan's "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Anil Kapoor remembered as an honest and pure soul.

Hollywood director Ava DuVernay said she was a "grateful fan of" Khan.

"Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films," she tweeted.

Many prominent personalities and politicians also tweeted their condolences over Khan’s demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Khan will be remembered for his "versatile performances across different mediums."

Delhi Chief Minister said he was "shocked" to hear of Khan's demise. Kejriwal further said that the Khan was "one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace."

Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle said:


Union Minister for Information and Broadcast, Prakash Javadekar said:

Singer-turned-politician and Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that Khan passing away was an “inexplicable devastating loss to the ‘Artistic World’” an “irreparable loss” to the film fraternity.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Bollywood #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Irrfan Khan

