‘Left too soon’: Tributes pour in on social media as Irrfan Khan passes away

Acclaimed Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 54.

He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 28 to seek treatment for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour earlier, which required medical attention and kept the actor away from Bollywood for a year.

Khan starred in films such as Maqbool, The Namesake, Life of Pi, Paan Singh Tomar and Haasil, among others.

He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan Khan.

As soon as the news of Khan’s demise broke, tributes poured in from the Indian film industry and from across the world.

In fact, one of the first to tweet about Khan’s demise was Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. (sic)” Sircar tweeted.



Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted : “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. Folded hands. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas Folded hands.”

Others from the film Industry, such as filmmaker Karan Johan, also tweeted his condolence saying: “Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you.”



When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020



Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she is "deeply saddened". "Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon.. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. It's a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma remembered Khan as a "phenomenal actor". "Such an inspiration his performances have been for me. He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today. RIP Irrfan Khan. OM Shanti," she tweeted.

Khan's "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Anil Kapoor remembered as an honest and pure soul.

Hollywood director Ava DuVernay said she was a "grateful fan of" Khan.

"Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films," she tweeted.

Many prominent personalities and politicians also tweeted their condolences over Khan’s demise.



Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Khan will be remembered for his "versatile performances across different mediums."

Delhi Chief Minister said he was "shocked" to hear of Khan's demise. Kejriwal further said that the Khan was "one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace."



Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020



Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle said:

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

Union Minister for Information and Broadcast, Prakash Javadekar said:



Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 29, 2020



