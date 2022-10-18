Live News Updates: V K Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, urges state governments to look for launching emergency helicopter service

October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Civil Aviation Minister | Remarks on VAT on ATF, development of airports

- "Urge the eight states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar to reduce VAT on ATF."

- "VAT on ATF in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar to reduce VAT on ATF is between 20 - 30%."

- "Will spend around Rs 5000 crore to develop airports in India in the next 4 years."

- "Are looking to start around 80 dedicated helicopter corridors in India."

- "Government working to open 15 new flight training organisations in India by the end of the year."