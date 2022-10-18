Live News Updates: V K Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, urges state governments to look for launching emergency helicopter service

IRCTC scam case
- Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. (ANI)
V K Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation urges state governments to look for launching emergency helicopter service
Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid assumes office
Tanzania issues health alert over Cholera
Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13 as search ends: Ministry
PM Modi to review National Maritime Heritage Complex work in Gujarat's Lothal today
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations across states
Interpol meeting: Traffic restrictions in Delhi, jams likely
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize for fiction
Australia denies reversing recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel's capital
PM Modi to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today
BCCI AGM
Maharashtra | Former India cricketer Roger Binny, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla and others arrive at Taj Hotel in Mumbai for the Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pic.twitter.com/d6OIySXdGR— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
Civil Aviation Minister | Remarks on VAT on ATF, development of airports
- "Urge the eight states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar to reduce VAT on ATF."
- "VAT on ATF in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar to reduce VAT on ATF is between 20 - 30%."
- "Will spend around Rs 5000 crore to develop airports in India in the next 4 years."
- "Are looking to start around 80 dedicated helicopter corridors in India."
- "Government working to open 15 new flight training organisations in India by the end of the year."
- "Indian aviation industry should focus on increasing the country's helicopter fleet."
- "Increasing helicopter fleet in India will also help reduce the cost of such services in India."
Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid assumes office
- Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid has assumed office and expressed hope for a quick formation of the new government.
Ebola outbreak in Uganda
- Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni has put the country's capital Kampala on a high Ebola response alert as the east African country grapples with the deadly disease. (IANS)
Tanzania issues health alert over Cholera
- Tanzanian health authorities have issued an alert over cholera after neighbouring #Malawi reported the outbreak of the disease. (IANS)
Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13 as search ends: Ministry
- At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk in southwest Russia, Russian news agencies said Tuesday as the search for survivors ended.
"Rescuers have finished excavating the rubble (...) In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry of emergency situations, quoted by Russian agencies following Monday's crash. (AFP)
NIA raids in Bihar
- NIA raids underway at two locations in Phulwari Sharif, Patna in connection with the PFI case of Patna. (ANI)
Mahsa Amini Death
- The European Union Council has issued sanctions against 11 individuals and four entities in Iran over their role in the death of Mahsa Amini. (IANS)
PM Modi to review National Maritime Heritage Complex work in Gujarat's Lothal today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal via video-conferencing on Tuesday, his office said.
- Lothal was one of the prominent cities of Harappan civilisation and is known for the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is a fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage, the statement said.
- The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage but to also help Lothal emerge as an international tourist destination, it said. The boost to tourism will also augment economic development of the region, the statement said. Read more here.
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations across states
- National Investing Agency today conducted raids at multiple locations across states to dismantle nexus between terrorists and drug smugglers.
- No detentions have been made so far in this matter.
- Earlier on October 14, the NIA had conducted searches at multiple locations including in J&K in connection with a drone delivery case. (ANI)