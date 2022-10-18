English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 18, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Live News Updates: V K Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, urges state governments to look for launching emergency helicopter service

    Business and Political Live Updates: Singh was speaking at the conference of the Ministers of Civil Aviation

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

      IRCTC scam case

      - Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. (ANI)

    • October 18, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      BCCI AGM

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      Civil Aviation Minister | Remarks on VAT on ATF, development of airports

      - "Urge the eight states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar to reduce VAT on ATF."

      - "VAT on ATF in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar to reduce VAT on ATF is between 20 - 30%."

      - "Will spend around Rs 5000 crore to develop airports in India in the next 4 years."

      - "Are looking to start around 80 dedicated helicopter corridors in India."

      - "Government working to open 15 new flight training organisations in India by the end of the year."

    • October 18, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      V K Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation urges state governments to look for launching emergency helicopter service

      - "Indian aviation industry should focus on increasing the country's helicopter fleet."

      - "Increasing helicopter fleet in India will also help reduce the cost of such services in India."

    • October 18, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid assumes office

      - Iraq's newly-elected President Abdul Latif Rashid has assumed office and expressed hope for a quick formation of the new government.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 18, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Ebola outbreak in Uganda

      - Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni has put the country's capital Kampala on a high Ebola response alert as the east African country grapples with the deadly disease. (IANS)

    • October 18, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Tanzania issues health alert over Cholera

      - Tanzanian health authorities have issued an alert over cholera after neighbouring #Malawi reported the outbreak of the disease. (IANS)

    • October 18, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Death toll from Russia plane crash rises to 13 as search ends: Ministry

      - At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk in southwest Russia, Russian news agencies said Tuesday as the search for survivors ended.

      "Rescuers have finished excavating the rubble (...) In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry of emergency situations, quoted by Russian agencies following Monday's crash. (AFP)

    • October 18, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      NIA raids in Bihar

      - NIA raids underway at two locations in Phulwari Sharif, Patna in connection with the PFI case of Patna. (ANI)

    • October 18, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Mahsa Amini Death

      - The European Union Council has issued sanctions against 11 individuals and four entities in Iran over their role in the death of Mahsa Amini. (IANS)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

      PM Modi to review National Maritime Heritage Complex work in Gujarat's Lothal today

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal via video-conferencing on Tuesday, his office said.

      - Lothal was one of the prominent cities of Harappan civilisation and is known for the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is a fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage, the statement said.

      - The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage but to also help Lothal emerge as an international tourist destination, it said. The boost to tourism will also augment economic development of the region, the statement said. Read more here.

    • October 18, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      NIA conducts raids at multiple locations across states

      - National Investing Agency today conducted raids at multiple locations across states to dismantle nexus between terrorists and drug smugglers.

      - No detentions have been made so far in this matter.

      - Earlier on October 14, the NIA had conducted searches at multiple locations including in J&K in connection with a drone delivery case. (ANI)

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.