Live News Updates: Major progress in issuance of business visas in India, says the US

January 17, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Major progress in issuance of business visas in India, says the US

The US on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in issuance of business visas in India, and that the country is implementing many measures, such as increasing the number of employees, to further streamline the procedure.

The US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, Arun Venkataraman, also stated that "amazing" progress has been made in the granting of student visas in this country.

At the business side, "we have also made significant progress by issuing more H1B and L visas in 2022 than we did even in 2019 before the pandemic, that is a significant improvement. Even we are still in the process of ramping up our staff... Is there more work to do? Yes, there is more work to do and we are committed to doing that.

"We are doubling the number of direct hires, we have to facilitate the issuance of visas here at the embassy and we are also working to bring on diplomatic spouses to also work in the process in the areas of visas.