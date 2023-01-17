Live News Updates: Major progress in issuance of business visas in India, says the US

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle against hatred, inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
All the institutions in India are being controlled by BJP and RSS. There is pressure on Election Commission and judiciary as well, says Rahul Gandhi
Major progress in issuance of business visas in India, says the US
The US on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in issuance of business visas in India, and that the country is implementing many measures, such as increasing the number of employees, to further streamline the procedure.
The US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, Arun Venkataraman, also stated that "amazing" progress has been made in the granting of student visas in this country.
At the business side, "we have also made significant progress by issuing more H1B and L visas in 2022 than we did even in 2019 before the pandemic, that is a significant improvement. Even we are still in the process of ramping up our staff... Is there more work to do? Yes, there is more work to do and we are committed to doing that.
"We are doubling the number of direct hires, we have to facilitate the issuance of visas here at the embassy and we are also working to bring on diplomatic spouses to also work in the process in the areas of visas.
BJP's Anup Gupta to take over as mayor of Chandigarh
The BJP won the election for mayor of Chandigarh with a total of 15 votes to the AAP's 14.
50 percent of all iPhones could be made in India by 2027: Report
Apple is reportedly expected to shift 25 percent of its iPhone production to India by 2025. Now, new reports suggests that iPhone production in India could rise to 50 percent by 2027.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, India could produce one in two of the world’s iPhones by 2027 as compared to the current percentage with stands at less than 5 percent. The forecast is more aggressive than JPMorgan’s earlier prediction that India would assemble 25 percent of total Apple iPhones worldwide by 2025. Read more.
Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif says 'learnt our lesson, want peace with India'
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for "serious and sincere talks" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "burning points like Kashmir," according to a report by news agency ANI.
In an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Sharif said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.
"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," Sharif said, according to the report.
On the three wars, he further added, "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people."
Delhi police nabs 2 terrorists ahead of Republic Day celebrations
Quoting sources ANI said, "Delhi Police looking for 4 other suspects. They received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in contact with handlers in Pak on the Signal app. They got weapons at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand which is being verified."
Police sources later claimed that three rightwing leaders of Punjab and Delhi were on their hit list and they had even set a date and time to take out two of their targets.
What are PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hiding: Congress on Union minister's 'recession' remarks
Following Union minister Narayan Rane's comments on Tuesday suggesting that India may see an economic slowdown after June, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were keeping from the nation.
The Center is making every effort to prevent such a catastrophe from occurring, but the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) warned reporters in Pune on Monday that if India has an economic recession, it won't begin until after June. He claimed that an economic downturn was already present in wealthy nations.
Ukraine-Russia crisis
- Britain confirmed on Monday it was going to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other hardware, including hundreds more armoured vehicles and advanced air defence missiles.
- As per a Reuters report, Germany is under pressure to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but its government says those tanks should be supplied only if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Ukraine urges speedier weapons deliveries from West to confront Russian pressure
- Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons, with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 40 people in an apartment block and Ukrainian troops under increased pressure on the eastern front.
- According to a Reuters report, Ukraine's army General Staff said on Tuesday that Russia had launched more than 70 rocket attacks in the past 24 hours.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his Monday night video address that the attack on Dnipro and Russia's attempts to gain the initiative in the war underscored the need for the West "to speed up decision-making" in supplying weapons.
- Western countries have produced a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded last Feb. 24 but Zelenskiy and his government are insisting they need tanks.
Covid in China: WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
- The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it recommended China to monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there.
- China said on January 14 that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month, a big jump from the figures it reported prior to facing international criticism over its COVID-19 data.
- "WHO recommends the monitoring of excess mortality, which provides us with a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19," the U.N. agency told Reuters in a statement when asked about China.
EV age: Assam likely to achieve 100% electric three-wheeler sales by 2025, says US Study
- Assam is likely to achieve 100 per cent electric three-wheeler sales by 2025, making it the first Indian state to reach the milestone, according to a study carried out by a top US university.
- As of fiscal 2023 -- April 2022 - January 2023--, Assam has achieved about 85 per cent of new electric three-wheeler sales, being among the only three states in India to achieve such high levels of electrification in any segment (the other two being Uttarakhand and Chandigarh), said a recent study by the India ZEV Research Centre at the University of California Davis.
- Read more about the study here.