Lata Didi was like my elder sister: PM Modi after receiving first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

#WATCH | For me, Lata didi was like an elder sister. I have always received immense love from her. After many decades, Lata didi will not be present in the coming Rakhi festival: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award pic.twitter.com/zwMQJJje1T
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022
Modi, who was earlier in the day in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the venue, Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, around 5 pm.
He said he dedicates this award to all citizens of the country.The Prime Minister said that music gives all a feeling of motherhood and love. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music in Lata didi, he added.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes