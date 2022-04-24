English
    Lata Didi was like my elder sister: PM Modi after receiving first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

    Lata Didi was like my elder sister, PM Modi said, accepting the award, instituted in the memory of the iconic singer, who died at 92 on February 6 this year.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award named after the legendary singer and dedicated it to all Indians. (Image: ANI)

    Modi, who was earlier in the day in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the venue, Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, around 5 pm.

    Modi, who was earlier in the day in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the venue, Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, around 5 pm.

    He said he dedicates this award to all citizens of the country.

    The Prime Minister said that music gives all a feeling of motherhood and love. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music in Lata didi, he added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Lata Mangeshkar #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 07:03 pm
