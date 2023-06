A deserted ghat near Dwarkadhish temple ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka, on June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The landfall process of cyclone Biprajoy over the Gujarat coast has begun, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening.

The `very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is centered over north Arabian Sea but it is coming closer to the Saurashtra coast with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, it said in a statement.

"The landfall process has commenced," the IMD said, adding that the process will get over in three to four hours.