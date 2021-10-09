MARKET NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra arrested

DIG Upendra Agarwal confirmed that he was arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)


Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was arrested on October 9, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. DIG Upendra Agarwal, confirmed that he was arrested for not cooperating during the interrogation. The DIG also said that Mishra will be produced before the court.

Agarwal is heading the monitoring committee investigating the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The minister's son had appeared before the special investigation team (SIT), earlier in the day, for his alleged connection with the violence that claimed eight lives, on October 3.

Ashish Mishra was supposed to appear before the police on October 8, but he did not do so. The Uttar Pradesh Police then issued a fresh notice asking him to appear before it by 11 am on October 9.

After two men were arrested on October 7 in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house. Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.
Tags: #Ashish Mishra #Farmers protest #India #Lakhimpur Kheri #Lakhimpur violence
first published: Oct 9, 2021 11:11 pm

