Ladakh commissions Tesla-made pump to tackle garbage problem: Report

Ladakh has commissioned a ‘BlackHOLE’ pump designed by Tesla to tackle its ever-compounding waste problem.

According to a report by Economic Times, Leh deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa stated that an order for a plant which can process one tonne of garbage daily has been placed.

The plant converts all the waste collected, except glass, to ash. It also does not use any fuel or electricity to carry out its task. Lavasa said the machine is expected to come within two to three months, and it has struck an agreement with the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) to buy the ash for building roads.

The paper stated that the garbage that accumulates in pockets of Ladakh comes close to 15 to 16 tonnes a day during the peak tourist seasons from June to August.

The Nubra valley in northwest Ladakh and the Pangong-Tso and Tso-Moriri lakes in the east are the areas where major accumulation of waste takes place.

Ladakh has seen an increase in the amount of non-biodegradable garbage being accumulated over its fragile ecology. The paper quoted Lavasa, stating that the large influx of tourists year after year is the key cause as the lifestyle of locals does not warrant for non-biodegradable waste being accumulated.

The report noted that the number of tourists that visited Ladakh were 1.8 lakh in 2011. The number is expected to touch 3 lakh this October which marks the end of the season.

Garbage in Ladakh is dumped in pits dug out all over the mountainside as there are no designated spots for the same. Deputy commissioner Lavasa stated that to change this scenario, new taxi permits will not be issued and construction within 150 metres around the Pangong Lake will be banned.

Also, primary segregation centres will be set up at Choglamsar near Leh among other places, which will then be fed to the processing plant.