App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

KVIC seeks international trademark protection for 'Charkha' symbol

The commission is the registered proprietor of over a hundred trademark registrations, including the symbol of 'Charkha' in India and other countries like Russia, China, Germany, Australia, UK and Bhutan, the MSME ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is seeking international trademark protection for 'Charkha' symbol used on khadi products, according to an official statement.

The commission is the registered proprietor of over a hundred trademark registrations, including the symbol of 'Charkha' in India and other countries like Russia, China, Germany, Australia, UK and Bhutan, the MSME ministry said in a statement on January 22.

These trademarks and symbols, it said, have been misused time and again by private players.

Close

"In an initiative to prevent such misuse any further, KVIC has taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Permanent Mission of India at UN, Geneva seeking international trademark protection of symbol of 'Charkha' under the Paris Convention," it said.

related news

An article of the convention protects armorial bearings, flags and other state emblems as well as official signs and hallmarks of the states.

The signs published with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under this act are prevented from being registered or used as trademarks, across the world, without authorization, it said.

The commission has written to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention to expedite the matter.

"KVIC is fighting cases in several countries for violation of the khadi mark regulations," it said.

The regulations issued in 2013 by the MSME ministry empower KVIC to grant 'Khadi Mark' registration and take royalties from any producer using this mark.

"KVIC has issued notices against 600 entities in India, including a renowned garment chain and three entities in the international market, for misusing these symbols and indulging in unfair trade practices in the recent past," it added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #KVIC

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.