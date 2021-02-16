MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kiran Bedi removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry

Kiran Bedi will be replaced by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, who has been given the additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Moneycontrol News
February 16, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST
Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi


Dr Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenat Governor of Puducherry on February 16. The former IPS officer, was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in May 2016.

She will be replaced by Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, who has been given the additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, news agency ANI reported.

A statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read: “The President has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made.”

Puducherry Minister continues dharna against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Notably, the Puducherry government and Kiran Bedi had been at loggerheads for long with the former even writing to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking her removal from the post.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has alleged on multiple occasions that the former L-G of the union territory tried to obstruct smooth administration by impeding the implementation of government decisions.

Narayanasamy had also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kiran Bedi “hatched a conspiracy to dismantle the separate status of Puducherry by merging it with Tamil Nadu.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chief Minister V Narayanasamy #Kiran Bedi #Puducherry
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.