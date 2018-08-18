Karnataka government steps up relief, rescue ops in rain hit Kodagu

Bolstered by the Army, Navy and Air force, the state government today intensified relief operations in Kodagu district, as six people were killed in rain related incidents during the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy undertook an aerial survey of the district which has been experiencing heavy rain for the past three days. Deputy chief minister Parameshwara tweeted today six people have been killed in Kodagu due to floods and landslides during the last 24 hours.

Government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased, he said, adding that the government would take care of the treatment of the injured. Landslides were reported from some places in the district and authorities have stepped up efforts to rescue stranded people, officials said.

"There is a severe situation for the past three days. Now the central and state rescue teams are working on a war footing," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

An M17 Air Force helicopter has been deployed to provide food packets to the marooned and to airlift them, the chief minister said.

The government has deployed as many as 948 personnel from the army engineering task force, Dogra regiment, Indian Navy, national disaster response force, fire and emergency services, home guards and civil defence, Kumaraswamy said.

In addition to this, 200 NCC cadets have also been deployed, he added. About 50 earthmovers have also been working round the clock to clear debris caused by the landslips. Boats are also being used in the rescue operations.

"More than 2,500 people have been rescued in Jodupal village alone, 348 people have been rescued," he said. he state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for undertaking relief work in Kodagu district.

A sum of Rs 200 crore was announced as grant in aid to the affected districts for relief work a few days ago. committee, comprising senior administrative officers led by chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, has been constituted tomonitor relief operations, Kumaraswamy said.

"In Jodupal village, about 300 acres of land are lost in landslides. As many as 39 relief camps have been set up in the state, of which 30 are in Kodagu alone and the rest are in Dakshina Kannada district," he said.

Revenue officers and doctors from Mysuru, Ramanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajnagar have been deployed in large numbers in Kodagu district.

Government has supplied 2.5 lakh litres drinking water for Kodagu district and efforts are also on to restore power supply in rain-hit areas, he said. umaraswamy said he has directed officials to identify those who have lost their houses.

"At least 800 houses have been completely damaged in Kodagu due to rain..I have directed district authorities to identify those who have lost their houses and prepare a list.

Considering them as special cases, Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh will be given as compensation to them," he said.