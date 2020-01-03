Kalapani issue: Why tensions are simmering between India and Nepal

Tensions have been simmering across the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand after the Indian government released the new map of India on November 2, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories.

Nepal had, in November, said the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary, after the new political map issued by India reportedly showed the region as part of its territory.

On January 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar, during a press conference, asserted that the newly-issued map "accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India” and has in no manner “revised our boundary with Nepal".

Assuring that the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism, Kumar said, “We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations."

Meanwhile, Nepal’s ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya, on January 1, told The Times of India, “Nepal does not see Kalapani as a small issue. It will further help build trust between the two countries if this issue is resolved. Such disputes should not be allowed to fester.”

What is the Kalapani border issue and why is Kathmandu mounting pressure on Delhi to resolve it, let’s find out:

What is Kalapani border?

Nepal has two tri-junctions with India – The Lipulekh Pass in the west and Jhinsang Chull in the east. The one under dispute currently is the Lipulekh Pass, which is located in Kalapani area at the border of Uttarakhand with Nepal.

Kalapani is a 35 square kilometre area in the hill state’s Pithoragarh district, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Why is it disputed?

The Nepalese government has claimed that the Lipulekh Pass belongs to them as mentioned in Sugauli Treaty signed between the British East India Company and Nepal in 1816.

The Treaty identified River Kali as Nepal’s boundary with India. The river has many tributaries, the confluence of which takes place at Kalapani.

While Nepal claims the origin of the river in Lipulekh Pass to be the main Kali and hence is asserting territorial rights to it, India claims that River Kali begins in Kalapani as this is where all its tributaries merge, and is exerting claims on the area to the east of it.

Why is Kalapani significant?

The Lipulekh Pass serves an important vantage point for India to keep a track of China’s movements. The pass also serves as a trading route between India and China as well as a pilgrim route to Tibet.

Why is Kathmandu upset?

India and Nepal have by and large enjoyed friendly relations in keeping with the 1950 peace treaty, which said, “There shall be everlasting peace and friendship between India and Nepal. The two governments agree to respect the complete sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of each other.” According to Nepal’s ambassador to India, about 98 percent of Nepal’s border disputes with India are already settled.

However, in 2015, Kathmandu grew upset as it claimed that the Indo-China bilateral agreement to increase trade via Lipulekh pass was signed bypassing its authority.

Tensions between India and Nepal have now flared up over the territorial rights over Kalapani. Nepal said that it has written to New Delhi to resolve the issue earlier too, but India was apparently nor ready the. The two countries are yet to finalise a date for dialogue on the Kalapani issue.

How does this impact Indo-Nepal ties?

Indo-Nepal ties had received an impetus after Nepal was invited as a SAARC member to PM Modi’s swearing in ceremony. Modi had also visited the Himalayan nation as a part of his ‘neighbourhood first’ commitment. India had also offered unconditional help during the earthquake that had ravaged Nepal in April 2015, even though the Indian media coverage had drawn flak from various quarters.

However, the bilateral ties have deteriorated considerably after the 135-day trade blockade in 2015, which was caused by protests by ethnic communities after Nepal adopted its new constitution in September 2015. Nepal alleges that India had a role in the economic blockade.

In addition, India’s shifting interest from SAARC to BIMSTEC and BBIN has upset Nepal; even as Delhi is displeased with Kathmandu joining Beijing’s Border Roads Initiative (BRI), which India has boycotted on several fora.

Moreover, demonetisation was a blow to Indo-Nepal relations as Nepal had Rs 33.6 million Indian currency in its formal bank channels alone.

A border dispute left unaddressed at this time, when Nepal is reducing its economic dependence on India with the help of China, could push Kathmandu further into the arms of Beijing, as well as invite China to intervene on the issue.