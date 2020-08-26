172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kalanithi-maran-wife-kavery-remain-indias-highest-paid-executives-5756691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalanithi Maran, wife Kavery remain India's highest-paid executives

Sun TV Network promoter-chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Kalanithi earned Rs 87.50 crore each in 2019-20

Moneycontrol News

Sun TV Network promoter-chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Kalanithi, an executive director at the company, continued to be corporate India's highest-paid executives in FY20, according to a Business Standard report.

The couple earned Rs 87.50 crore each in 2019-20, of which Rs 13.87 crore was the salary and 73.63 crore was ex-gratia and bonus, according to the company's annual report.

Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Kalanithi did not take a salary hike, and recorded the same salary in FY18 and FY19 as well.

Close

Sun TV Network Managing Director R Mahesh Kumar took home a total of 1.78 crore, of which Rs 1.16 crore was the salary and Rs 0.62 crore the ex-gratia/ bonus.

related news

Maran's daughter Kaviya Kalanithi, who is also an executive director at Sun TV Network, earned a remuneration of Rs 1.22 crore in FY20.

Sun TV's standalone total income was Rs 3,653.35 crore in 2019-20, compared with Rs 3,883.22 crore in the previous year.

During a recent investor call, the company said revenues have recovered to 75 percent of pre-lockdown levels.

"If you look at July and the fill levels in August are pretty encouraging. I think we can just say approximately, we are close to 75 percent of the pre-COVID levels in terms of the revenues. So if things stabilise and if the market really opens up, we are very confident of what we have committed to you, that I think in terms of overall decline, it could be restricted to 15-20 percent," S L Narayanan, Group CFO, Sun TV Network said as per the report.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Kalanithi Maran #Sun TV

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.