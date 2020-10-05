172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|jee-advanced-result-2020-declared-live-updates-admission-cut-off-iit-topper-interview-rank-list-5923041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Advanced Result 2020 declared: Chirag Falor from Pune tops exam; check at jeeadv.ac.in

Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj secured second and third position respectively. IIT-Delhi official said among females Kanishka Mittal is the national topper.

Moneycontrol News

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced 2020 results have been announced by today. According to officials, Chirag Falor, a Pune boy claimed the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

Candidates can check JEE Advanced 2020 Examination results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, JEE-Advanced exam is conducted by IIT-Delhi for admission to IITs across the nation. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2020 Examination result - How to check

- Visit  official website jeeadv.ac.in

- At the top of the homepage, click on the result portal.

- Click on 'JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result’.

- Candidate will be redirected to the result page

- Key in the details to sign in.

- Enter date of birth and phone number

- Enter the Advanced roll/enrolment number.

- Key in the password and enter the security pin.

- Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

-Students can check their ranks and results.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 01:22 pm

