English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IT raids unearth Rs 15 crore cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

    The raids were conducted on premises located in Shanthi Nagar, Cox town, Shivaji Nagar, RMV Extension, Cunningham Road, Sadashiva Nagar, Kumarapark West and Fairfield Layout in Bengaluru on Friday, the sources added.

    May 06, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
    "These raids have resulted in seizure of the huge amounts of unaccounted cash and jewellery stashed in secret hideouts," they said.

    The raids were conducted on premises located in Shanthi Nagar, Cox town, Shivaji Nagar, RMV Extension, Cunningham Road, Sadashiva Nagar, Kumarapark West and Fairfield Layout in Bengaluru on Friday, the sources added.

    The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 15 crore cash and Rs five crore worth jewellery after raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru, targeting a few financiers who have allegedly mobilised resources for funding candidates in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, sources in the I-T department said on Saturday.

    The raids were conducted on premises located in Shanthi Nagar, Cox town, Shivaji Nagar, RMV Extension, Cunningham Road, Sadashiva Nagar, Kumarapark West and Fairfield Layout in Bengaluru on Friday, the sources added.

    "These raids have resulted in seizure of the huge amounts of unaccounted cash and jewellery stashed in secret hideouts," they said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #India #IT Raid #Karnataka #Karnataka Election
    first published: May 6, 2023 03:35 pm