    IPL betting racket busted by Cyberabad Police, 10 bookies held

    Police seized Rs 66 lakh in cash along with line boards, cell phones, laptops, TVs, CPUs among other things coming to a total of nearly Rs 1 crore from the possession of the accused.

    April 11, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    The main organiser Pandu, a resident of Vijayawada, is absconding

    Ten persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were apprehended here for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting during the ongoing IPL 2023 cricket matches, Cyberabad Police said on Tuesday.

    Upon getting credible information, police teams raided a house in Bachupally in the city on Monday evening and apprehended 10 bookies of organised online cricket betting rackets, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told reporters here.

    Police seized Rs 66 lakh in cash along with line boards, cell phones, laptops, TVs, CPUs among other things coming to a total of nearly Rs 1 crore from the possession of the accused.

    The main organiser Pandu, a resident of Vijayawada, is absconding and efforts are on to catch hold of him, police said.

