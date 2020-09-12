172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ipft-develops-two-disinfectants-for-surfaces-and-fruits-and-vegetables-5830351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPFT develops two disinfectants for surfaces and fruits and vegetables

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology is an autonomous Institution under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (Public Domain Pictures from Pixabay)
The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT) has developed two new disinfectants – one for surface application and the other for vegetables and fruits.

“IPFT has successfully developed two new technologies namely “disinfectant spray for surface application” and “disinfectant spray for vegetables and fruits,” as per the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers.

The first disinfectant is an alcohol-based botanical anti-microbial that can be used on a variety of surfaces containing such as door handles, chair armrest, computer keyboard and mouse, etc, that may transmit microbes via direct or indirect contact, it said.

Close

The solution evaporates quickly and does not leave any stains, odour or residue, it added.

The second disinfectant is a water-based formulation that removes pesticide residue from the surface of fruits and vegetables. “The decontamination procedure using the formulation is simple; vegetables or fruits are soaked in the diluted solution for 15-20 minutes and thereafter rinsed with fresh water,” it said.

IPFT is an autonomous institution established in 1991 under the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, based in Gurugram, Haryana.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Health #India

