IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

The flight made an emergency landing around 6 PM. The patient, identified as Jayabrata Ghosh, was travelling along with three family members, the sources said.

September 30, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here due to a medical exigency, airport sources said. The flight to Hyderabad was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency relating to the breathing problem of a 59-year-old man, they said.

Ghosh was attended by a doctor in the flight itself who detected cardiac problems and suggested that the patient be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital for further medical assistance.

From the airport, the patient was shifted to a hospital in critical condition by an ambulance of the Airports Authority of India. He was accompanied by IndiGo staffers. The flight took off for Hyderabad after the man and his family members were deboarded.
#Current Affairs #India #IndiGo #IndiGo Kolkata to Hyderabad flight
September 30, 2021 08:57 pm

