India's Skyroot in talks with French firm to launch nanosatellites

Skyroot Aerospace to deal with french nanosatellite firm

French space sector firm Promethee on Friday said it was exploring the possibility of placing its nanosatellites in orbit using the Vikram-series of launch vehicles being developed by Indian start-up Skyroot Aerospace.

Skyroot co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana held discussions with Promethee President Olivier Piepsz on the sidelines of the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France.

Chandana and Piepsz have decided to study the integration of Skyroot's Vikram launcher into the deployment process of the Japetus earth observation constellation, a statement by the two companies said.

Promethee is a French new-space operator of nanosatellite constellations for earth observation.

Founded in January 2020 by Piepsz and Giao-Minh Nguyen, Promethee brings together recognised experts in the fields of space, digital, and services.

In November last year, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace wrote its name in spacefaring history with the successful launch of its Vikram-S rocket, the first privately built space rocket in India, within four years of its founding.

The company, founded by young former scientists and engineers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is now developing three variants of the Vikram series of rockets to put small satellites in orbit.

Skyroot Aerospace has been developing three variants of the Vikram rocket.

Vikram-I will be capable of carrying 480 kilograms of payload to Low Earth Orbit, Vikram-II is designed to lift off with 595 kilograms of cargo, while Vikram-III will be able to launch with 815 kg payloads to 500 km Low Inclination Orbit.