    India's first long-range side swing revolver launched, can hit targets up to 50 m

    PTI
    August 19, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    Country’s 1st long-range revolver 'Prabal.' (Image: PTI)

    Manufactured by the state-owned enterprise Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL) based in Kanpur, the Prabal revolver boasts of a firing range of up to 50 metres, officiating director Rajiv Sharma said. Sharma said the .32 bore revolver is capable of accurately hitting targets up to 50 metres away. ”This range is more than double that of other revolvers currently in production, establishing Prabal as a frontrunner in the field of long-range handguns,” he added. ”The feature that sets Prabal apart from its counterparts is the incorporation of a side swing out cylinder. This innovative design element eliminates the need to fold the firearm for cartridge insertion, simplifying the reloading process and enhancing user convenience,” he said.

    Sharma said the single and double action ’Prabal’ revolver weighs 675 grams (excluding cartridges). It has a chrome platted barrel length of 76 mm, and an overall length of 187.7 mm, he said.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 19, 2023 07:50 am

