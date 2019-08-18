App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

India should use Israeli model of drip irrigation system; suggests Indian expert

Speaking at an event on August 17, Popatrao Pawar also called for cultivating crops based on climate or crop patterning and putting an end to flood irrigation, a common process of irrigation across India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India should adopt Israel's model of drip irrigation system as it is based on farmers' requirements and is not industry-designed like the one used in the country, a noted Indian water conservationist has suggested.

Speaking at an event on August 17, Popatrao Pawar also called for cultivating crops based on climate or crop patterning and putting an end to flood irrigation, a common process of irrigation across India.

"The success of drip irrigation in Israel is due to all consideration being given to the farmers' requirements," said Pawar at the IIMPACT 2019, a PAN IIM Alumni conference.

Close

In India, the drip irrigation system is industry-designed with no input from farmer, he said.

related news

Pawar's water conservation in Hiware Bazar village of Maharashtra helped improve the water table level by 35-40 feet. He led the Bazar's transformation from a drought-prone village to a green and prosperous model village.

His water conservation model is being taught at institutions such as Pune University and IIT Delhi.

Pawar said he convinced his village farmers to skip one season of Rabi crop and save water.

"This resulted in everybody taking a rest and holidays, the fields' fertility improved by going through fallow process and immense savings of water and power," he told PTI.

"More than 80 percent of these districts are adopting the Hiware Bazar model to conserve water," said Pawar, who has travelled to China, Israel and Malaysia among other countries sharing his knowledge of water conservation.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 18, 2019 11:10 am

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.