Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India jumps to 7th position in Brand Finance Nation ranking

'The Indian economy was quick to recover after the global financial crisis, with growth now reduced by a recent slowdown in both the manufacturing and construction sectors,' it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India jumped two levels to 7th position in the Brand Finance Nation ranking of 2019 despite the reduction in the overall economic growth due to slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

As per the latest report by independent brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, India has jumped to seventh position from 9th last year, after recording a solid 19 per cent growth in brand value to $2.6 trillion.

"The Indian economy was quick to recover after the global financial crisis, with growth now reduced by a recent slowdown in both the manufacturing and construction sectors," it said.

Last year, Canada was at the 7th position which has dropped to 8th position. South Korea, which was at the 10th position last year has managed to jump a level up to reach the 9th position.

Italy, which was at 8th position last year, slipped to the 10th, while the US, China and Germany continued to be the top three nations, respectively even in 2019.

Japan and the UK swapped positions with the former jumping to 4th, while the latter falling to 5th position as against its ranking last year.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Brand Finance #Current Affairs #India

