India in final talks to buy 4,500 Spike missiles from Israel in $500-million deal

India is in the final stages to acquire 4,500 Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel in a government-to-government purchase worth USD 5oo million, reported Hindustan Times.

Spike is a fourth-generation man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile designed by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. These missiles have a range between 800 metres and eight kilometres.

South Block officials and Israeli diplomats are awaiting the final seal of approval from the Modi government for the deal, the report said. The deal was initially a part of the government's “Make in India” component, which is now reduced on grounds of commercial consideration.

The move comes ahead of Israeli Major General (Retd) Udi Adam's visit to India on July 2. The retired general will hold meetings with his counterpart Sanjay Mitra and pay courtesy to the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The deal has reached the final stages after several attempts by the Indian Army to purchase Spike missiles. Rafael had won a contract to sell over 8,000 Spike missiles to India with a deal to manufacture 3,000 missiles in India under the 'Make in India' route. The contract was cancelled in November last year after Israel opposed it.

During Adam's visit, India may also discuss the possibility of purchasing two more PHALCON-AWACS — advance warning and early detection planes — for the air force from Israel.

The Phalcon AWACS consists of state-of-the-art radar mounted on a Russian II-76 aircraft. The speciality of the radar is that its beams are electronically steered, eliminating the need for the radar to be steered mechanically. India already has three of these advance warning planes.

Among other military deals, India will also push to manufacture TAVOR-21, an Israeli assault rifles, for the Indian security forces under the 'Make in India' route.

The deal was modified to the government-to-government route after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India this January. Under the deal, India will purchase 4,500 weapons with only a small quantity being manufactured in Hyderabad.