Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, China launch joint programme to train Afghan diplomats

An understanding to launch a joint programme in Afghanistan was reached during an informal summit between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in April at China's Wuhan city

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a move that could upset Pakistan, India and China have launched their first joint programme for Afghanistan to train its diplomats.

An understanding to launch a joint programme in Afghanistan was reached during an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in April at China's Wuhan city.

As per the understanding, officials of both sides had been asked to identify the project. Training Afghanistan's diplomats has been agreed as the first joint project agreed by both the countries.

"First joint programme by India and China for Afghanistan begins," according to a tweet put out by the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Saturday.

Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan (Vinay Kumar) "hosted 10 Afghan Diplomats who will be travelling to India for the 1st India-China joint training programme for Afghan diplomats under the aegis of the Trilateral Cooperation between India, China and Afghanistan," the tweet said.

This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China while trying to expand its influence has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 08:55 pm

