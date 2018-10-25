India-Bangladesh sign three bilateral agreements to strengthen maritime transportation

The central government on October 25 signed three bilateral agreements with Bangladesh to deepen maritime relations with the neighbouring country. The agreement included declaration of Kolaghat (West Bengal) and Chilmari (Bangladesh) as new Ports of Call (PoC).

"We have signed three bilateral agreements today," said Gopal Krishna, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping.

"Addendum to Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT), that is some changes have been agreed in the main agreement. Secondly, we have signed an agreement for the use of Mongla and Chattogram port (Bangladesh) for transiting goods to and from India. Third, we have decided to operate passenger and cruise vessels over protocol route," he said.

The 19th Standing Committee meeting between the two countries was attended by officials from Shipping Ministry, External Affairs Ministry, Finance Ministry and Home Ministry. It was also attended by officials from DONER and inland waterways authority of India (IWAI). The delegation from Bangladesh included officials representing ministry of Shipping, board of revenue, Directorate General (shipping) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

According to statement released by the ministry, while the two countries have agreed to include Rupnarayan river (National Waterway 86) from Goenkholi to Kolaghat in West Bengal in the protocol route, Badarpur on Barak river (NW 16) will be the part of extended PoC.

The extended PoC for NW 16 will be for Karimganj (Assam) and Ghorasal (Ashuganj, Bangladesh) on "reciprocal basis.

Flyash, cement and construction material would be exported to Bangladesh via NW-86 under the new arrangement.

Furthermore, a joint technical committee will be set up to study "operational feasibility" to include Dhulian-Rajshahi protocol route upto Aricha. The committee will also study reconstruction and opening of Jangipur Navigational Lock.

"The move will reduce distance to Assam by more than 450 km," the statement said.

Dredging of Indo-Bangladesh protocol route to be financed by India

India has also committed to set up Project Management Consultant to supervise and monitor dredging of Ashuganj-Zakiganj and Sirajganj-Daikhowa stretches of Indo-Bangladesh protocol route in Bangladesh.

"It was decided that 80 percent will be financed by India and rest by Bangladesh," he said.

A joint monitoring committee will supervise the entire dredging work.

Officials said that India and Bangladesh would consider setting up tran-shipment terminal to ship cargo to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Bhutan.

"It was felt that to bring about significant reduction in logistics cost and faster delivery of export goods from Bangladesh, setting up 'Third country' export-import (EXIM) trade under Coastal Shipping Agreement and PIWTT was necessary," officials said.

Jogighopa (India) and Munsiganj river terminal (Bangladesh) will be notified for custom regulations to route exports through Kolkata port.

The officials also agreed on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of passengers and cruise vessels on Inland Protocol route and coastal shipping routes. These river cruise services are likely traverse between Kolkata and Jorhat via Dhaka and Guwahati.