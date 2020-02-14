App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Incriminating evidence' seized from residence, premises of former PS to Chandrababu Naidu

Preliminary estimates suggested siphoning of more than Rs 2,000 crore through transactions that were layered through multiple entities

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on February 13 announced the seizure of "incriminating evidence" from the residence and other premises of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's ex-private secretary Pendyala Srinivasa Rao. Income tax sources said the raids were carried out over the last five days.

Rao worked as Chandrababus Personal Secretary for over two decades and is currently posted as an assistant section officer in the state Planning Department.

Besides, IT raids were also conducted on the premises of Telugu Desam Party Kadapa district president Srinivasa Reddy. Reddy runs a private infrastructure company based in Hyderabad, where too the searches were conducted last week.

Close

The CBDT, however, did not name these persons in its official release, but only made indirect references. Exact details of documents seized or cash, if any, were also not revealed.

related news

In an official release on February 13, CBDT official spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia said the Income Tax Department carried out Search and Seizure on February 6 at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune.

More than 40 premises were covered. The search action included three prominent infrastructure groups based in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Investigations led to busting of a major racket of cash generation through bogus sub-contractors, over-invoicing and bogus billing, she said.

Several incriminating documents and loose papers were found and seized during the search, apart from emails, WhatsApp messages and unexplained foreign transactions.

The search operation was also carried out on close associates, including ex-personal secretary of a "prominent person" and incriminating evidence seized, she added.

The search operations revealed that infrastructure companies had sub-contracted work to several non- existent/bogus entities.

Preliminary estimates suggested siphoning of more than Rs 2,000 crore through transactions that were layered through multiple entities with the last in the chain being small entities with turnover less than Rs two crore to avoid maintenance of books of accounts and tax audits.

"Such entities were either not found at their registered address or were found to be shell entities. Several such sub-contractors were controlled by the principal contractors with all their income tax returns filings and other compliances being done from the IP addresses of main corporate office," the CBDT spokesperson said.

FDI receipts of several crores of Rupees in the group companies of one of the infrastructure companies were suspected to be round-tripping of its unaccounted funds. Unexplained cash of Rs 85 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 71 lakh have been seized. More than 25 bank lockers have been restrained, Surabhi added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.