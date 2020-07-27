App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Increase in AI intensity by 1 unit can lead to 2.5% increase in GDP: ICRIER

The economic effects of AI also include indirect effects on productivity, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said in the report titled 'Implications of AI on the Indian Economy'.

PTI

A unit increase in artificial intelligence (AI) intensity, measured as the ratio of AI investments to total sales, can result in a 2.5 percent increase in India's GDP in the immediate term, according to a report by economic think tank ICRIER.

The economic effects of AI also include indirect effects on productivity, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said in the report titled 'Implications of AI on the Indian Economy'.

"The results find a positive and significant relation between AI using firms and TFP (total factor productivity) growth. The estimates suggest that a unit increase in AI intensity, measured as the ratio of AI investments to total sales, can result in a 2.5 percent increase in India's GDP in the immediate term," it said.

Close

It also pointed out that 'business-as-usual growth' in AI investments is unlikely to increase current levels of AI intensity.

related news

"In order to trigger a positive growth shock, AI intensities should be sharply increased," it said.

Investment of Rs 7,000 crore, approved by the Ministry of Finance towards AI program, could increase AI investments at rates higher than the business-as-usual-rates, it noted.

"This increase in investment will lead to an approximate 1.3 times increase in AI intensity, translating into spillover benefits of 3.2 percent of GDP," the report said.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, while releasing the report, said India is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation disruption driven by AI.

"Artificial intelligence has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future," he said.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #Artificial Intelligence #Business #Economy #GDP #ICRIER #India #NITI Aayog #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.