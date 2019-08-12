In Pics | Muslims across India celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across India, and the world, celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Muslim children are jubilant at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on August 12. Muslims across India, and the world, celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Image: PTI) 2/9 Muslims offer prayer at Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, Gujarat. (Image: AP) 3/9 Children hold the tricolour during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Bandra station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI) 4/9 Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 12. (Image: PTI) 5/9 Eid al-Adha prayers are offered at the Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: PTI) 6/9 Muslims offer prayers on the road outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Image: AP) 7/9 People shop at a market on the eve of Eid al Adha in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 11. (Image: AP) 8/9 Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Eidgah Shahjamal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 9/9 Girls gesture after getting henna decorations on their hands on the eve of Eid al Adha, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP) First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:27 pm