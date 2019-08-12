App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Muslims across India celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across India, and the world, celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Muslim children are jubilant at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on August 12. Muslims across India, and the world, celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Image: PTI)
1/9

Muslim children are jubilant at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on August 12. Muslims across India, and the world, celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Image: PTI)

Muslims offer prayer at Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, Gujarat. (Image: AP)
2/9

Muslims offer prayer at Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, Gujarat. (Image: AP)

Children hold the tricolour during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Bandra station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
3/9

Children hold the tricolour during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Bandra station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
4/9

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 12. (Image: PTI)

Eid al-Adha prayers are offered at the Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: PTI)
5/9

Eid al-Adha prayers are offered at the Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: PTI)

Muslims offer prayers on the road outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
6/9

Muslims offer prayers on the road outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

People shop at a market on the eve of Eid al Adha in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 11. (Image: AP)
7/9

People shop at a market on the eve of Eid al Adha in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 11. (Image: AP)

Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Eidgah Shahjamal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
8/9

Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Eidgah Shahjamal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

Girls gesture after getting henna decorations on their hands on the eve of Eid al Adha, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP)
9/9

Girls gesture after getting henna decorations on their hands on the eve of Eid al Adha, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP)

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Eid #India #Slideshow

