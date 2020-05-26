In Pics | As locusts wreak havoc, a look at the creature and its different forms

Locusts have entered have made their way into Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. India has been a victim of various locust plagues and upsurges in the past. Locusts cause great devastation to natural and cultivated vegetation. These giants can flare up any time to inflict heavy damage to the crops leading to national emergency of food and fodder. Desert Locust are the most harmful insect in the world. Here are the 10 important species of locusts in the world. (Image: Reuters)