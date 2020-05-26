App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:11 PM IST

In Pics | As locusts wreak havoc, a look at the creature and its different forms

Locusts cause great devastation to natural and cultivated vegetation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Swarms of locusts have entered the western parts of India and have already made their way into Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. India has been a victim of various locust plagues and upsurges in the past. Locusts cause great devastation to natural and cultivated vegetation. They are indeed the sleeping giants that can flare up any time to inflict heavy damage to the crops leading to national emergency of food and fodder. Desert Locust are the most harmful insect in the world. Here are the 10 important species of locusts in the world. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Locusts have entered have made their way into Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. India has been a victim of various locust plagues and upsurges in the past. Locusts cause great devastation to natural and cultivated vegetation. These giants can flare up any time to inflict heavy damage to the crops leading to national emergency of food and fodder. Desert Locust are the most harmful insect in the world. Here are the 10 important species of locusts in the world.

The Desert Locust | Schistocerca gregaria
2/11

The Desert Locust | Scientific name: Schistocerca gregaria

The Bombay Locust | Scientific name: Nomadacris succincta (Image: ppqs.gov.in)
3/11

The Bombay Locust | Scientific name: Nomadacris succincta

The Migratory Locust | Scientific name: Locusts migratoria manilensis; Locusta migratoria migratoria-oides (Image: ppqs.gov.in)
4/11

The Migratory Locust | Scientific name: Locusts migratoria manilensis; Locusta migratoria migratoria-oides

The Italian Locust | Scientific name: Calliptamus italicus (Image: flickr.com)
5/11

The Italian Locust | Scientific name: Calliptamus italicus

The Moroccan Locust | Scientific name: Dociostaurus morocannus (Image: Wikipedia)
6/11

The Moroccan Locust | Scientific name: Dociostaurus morocannus

The Red Locust | Scientific name: Nomadacris septemfaciata (Image: flickr.com)
7/11

The Red Locust | Scientific name: Nomadacris septemfaciata

The Brown Locust | Scientific name: Locustana pardalina (Image: Wikipedia)
8/11

The Brown Locust | Scientific name: Locustana pardalina

The South American Locust | Scientific name: Schistocerca paranensis (Image: flickr.com)
9/11

The South American Locust | Scientific name: Schistocerca paranensis

The Australian Locust | Scientific name: Chortoicetes termenifera (Image: agriculture.gov.au)
10/11

The Australian Locust | Scientific name: Chortoicetes termenifera

The Tree Locust | Scientific name: Anacridium Spp. (Image: ppqs.gov.in)
11/11

The Tree Locust | Scientific name: Anacridium Spp.

First Published on May 26, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #agriculture #desert locust #India #india locust attack #Locust #Locust swarms #Slideshow #World News

