In Pics | As locusts wreak havoc, a look at the creature and its different forms

Locusts cause great devastation to natural and cultivated vegetation. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Locusts have entered have made their way into Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. India has been a victim of various locust plagues and upsurges in the past. Locusts cause great devastation to natural and cultivated vegetation. These giants can flare up any time to inflict heavy damage to the crops leading to national emergency of food and fodder. Desert Locust are the most harmful insect in the world. Here are the 10 important species of locusts in the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 The Desert Locust | Scientific name: Schistocerca gregaria 3/11 The Bombay Locust | Scientific name: Nomadacris succincta (Image: ppqs.gov.in) 4/11 The Migratory Locust | Scientific name: Locusts migratoria manilensis; Locusta migratoria migratoria-oides (Image: ppqs.gov.in) 5/11 The Italian Locust | Scientific name: Calliptamus italicus (Image: flickr.com) 6/11 The Moroccan Locust | Scientific name: Dociostaurus morocannus (Image: Wikipedia) 7/11 The Red Locust | Scientific name: Nomadacris septemfaciata (Image: flickr.com) 8/11 The Brown Locust | Scientific name: Locustana pardalina (Image: Wikipedia) 9/11 The South American Locust | Scientific name: Schistocerca paranensis (Image: flickr.com) 10/11 The Australian Locust | Scientific name: Chortoicetes termenifera (Image: agriculture.gov.au) 11/11 The Tree Locust | Scientific name: Anacridium Spp. (Image: ppqs.gov.in) First Published on May 26, 2020 04:11 pm